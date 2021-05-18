Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,021. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

