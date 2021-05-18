ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) SVP Michael E. Newcity Sells 6,669 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $557,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,519.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. 1,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,564. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

