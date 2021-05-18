Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 27,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,543. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

