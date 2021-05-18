Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 27,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,543. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

See Also: Street Name

Earnings History for Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit