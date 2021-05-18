Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.21% of Argan worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Argan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a P/E ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.