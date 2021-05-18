argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $324.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.19.
Shares of argenx stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.67. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
