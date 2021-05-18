argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $324.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.19.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.67. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.