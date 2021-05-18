Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $58.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

