ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $51.63 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00096519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00389526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00236016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005054 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.01390038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046950 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,273,672 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

