Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises 0.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $86.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

