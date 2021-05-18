Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 88,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 37,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

