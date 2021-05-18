ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.