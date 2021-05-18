ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

