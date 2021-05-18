Associated Banc Corp Has $2.41 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

