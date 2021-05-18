Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.