At Home Group’s (HOME) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,866,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.