Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

