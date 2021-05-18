Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,186.45

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Atheios has a total market cap of $51,186.45 and approximately $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.51 or 0.07820600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.53 or 0.02514807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00675962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00203734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00789136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00663200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.53 or 0.00594205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006647 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,803,572 coins and its circulating supply is 40,266,197 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

