Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

