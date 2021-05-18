Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,616.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $87,616.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00005507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

