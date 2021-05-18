Auctus Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $75,397.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00132863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,765,365 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

