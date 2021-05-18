AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AEYE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.