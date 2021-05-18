Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 92.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 52,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SHG opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.