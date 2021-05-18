Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 92.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 52,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SHG opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shinhan Financial Group Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
