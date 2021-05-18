Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,728 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 58.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,728 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

