Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

