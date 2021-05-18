Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of BUYZ opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

