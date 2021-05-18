Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

