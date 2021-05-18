Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

