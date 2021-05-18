Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 38,253 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,253 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

