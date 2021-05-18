Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

