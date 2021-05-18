Auto (AUTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.85 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Auto has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,509.02 or 0.05503999 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.01445562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.