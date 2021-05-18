Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.55.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.22 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

