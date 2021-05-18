AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,460.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,481.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $21.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1,510.87. 122,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,631. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,266.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.