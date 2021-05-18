Avalon Advisory Group Has $8.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,348. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.