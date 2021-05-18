Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 253,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $185,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

