Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 9,416 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

