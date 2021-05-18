Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

NASDAQ COST opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.34 and its 200 day moving average is $362.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

