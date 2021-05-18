Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 27,787 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.