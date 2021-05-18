Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 27,787 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit