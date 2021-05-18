Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,914. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

