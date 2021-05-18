Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $638,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 107,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.