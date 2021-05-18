Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BND stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

