Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

