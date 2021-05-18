Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 422 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

