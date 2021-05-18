Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19.

