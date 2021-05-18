Avion Wealth Acquires New Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GATO shares. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

