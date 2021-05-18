Avion Wealth Buys 6,556 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after buying an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

