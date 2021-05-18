Avion Wealth Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $458,957,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $195.16 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.