AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of AVRO opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

