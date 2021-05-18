Axe (AXE) Market Cap Achieves $520,395.81

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Axe has a total market cap of $520,395.81 and approximately $63,343.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.76 or 0.01538832 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

