Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

Shares of AYTU opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

