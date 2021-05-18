B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $8.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,297.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

