Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 161869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

