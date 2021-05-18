Balancer Hits Market Cap of $355.17 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $355.17 million and approximately $71.59 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $51.15 or 0.00118256 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.